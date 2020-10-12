Early voting in the Nov. 3 General Election and Milner council race got underway Monday with long line of voters waiting to cast thier ballots. Wait times from two to four hours were reported.
Early votes may be cast daily from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. For more information on how to cast your ballot, call 770.358.5235.
This was part of the line of voters waiting to cast ballots Monday at 2:10 p.m. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Early voters jam polling place
