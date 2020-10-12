Mr. Wayne Tift Johnson, age 59, of Milner, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, June 16, 1961. He was the son of the late Earl William Johnson, Sr. and the late Shirley Ann Gazaway Johnson. Wayne was a University of Georgia fan, enjoyed attending Milner Baptist Church, and loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tristen Johnson; and brother, Phil Johnson.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene Stephens Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia & Christopher Nathasingh; son, Nathan Johnson; 9 grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Earl & Lori Johnson, Darrell Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa & Sandy McCleary; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Wayne Johnson will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Milner Baptist Church with Mrs. Dale Taylor and Dr. Brad Ellington officiating. Friends may visit the family after the service.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Johnson family.