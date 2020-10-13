Mr. Wayne Crawford Blackmon, age 68, of Thomaston, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mr. Blackmon was born in Barnesville, Georgia on Thursday, April 3, 1952. He was the son of the late Claude Blackmon and the late Mattie Florence Criswell Blackmon. Wayne was a former roofer and auctioneer who also sold junk and produce. He loved his family dearly. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy Jean Goins Blackmon; brother, Eugene Blackmon; sisters, Betty Taylor, Louise Rose; and his girlfriend’s son, Joey Delzell.
Mr. Blackmon is survived by his children and their spouses, Alan & Tonya Blackmon, Jeanie & Steve Langford, Misty & Aaron Patrick; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; girlfriend of 20 years, Debra Johnston; Debra’s children, Robert Delzell, Chuck & Mirasol Delzell; 11 of Debra’s grandchildren; 6 of Debra’s great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, James & Ella Blackmon, Johnny Blackmon; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Wayne Blackmon will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Barnesville Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Kevin Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Blackmon family.