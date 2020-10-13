Oct. 13: 390 cases, 19 deaths

Lamar County held at 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 19 deaths as of the Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 44 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: white male, 69; white male, 73; white male, 55: white female, 88; black female, 66; white female, 70: black female, 66; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 333,304 confirmed cases with 29,762 hospitalizations and 7454 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 367 cases, 31 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Upson: 823 cases, 88 hospitalizations and 67 deaths.
Monroe: 730 cases, 88 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
Butts: 722 cases, 55 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Spalding: 1432 cases, 194 hospitalizations and 62 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of Oct. 13: (The positive case count is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in a particular facility.)
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 65 patients, 32 positive cases, 12 deaths, 19 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 7 positive cases, 1 death, 11 patients recovered, 0 staff positive (DCH no longer has this facility on its report. These are the last numbers reported.).
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 102 patients, 25 positive case, 3 deaths, 24 patients recovered, 13 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 51 patients, 59 positive cases, 17 deaths, 42 patients recovered, 21 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 45 patients, 57 positive cases, 9 deaths, 48 patients recovered, 23 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 59 patients, 16 positive cases, 4 deaths, 11 patients recovered, 7 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 65 patients, 47 positive cases, 14 deaths, 28 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 78 patients, 65 positive cases, 15 deaths, 50 patients recovered, 31 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 94 patients, 74 positive cases, 19 deaths, 55 patients recovered, 13 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 91 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 129 patients, 125 positive cases, 34 deaths, 89 patients recovered, 55 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
Oct. 13: 390 cases, 19 deaths
