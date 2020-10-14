Volunteers have stepped up to host the Halloween trunk-or-treat at Milner city park Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. The city council distanced itself from the event due to COVID-19 liability concerns.
If you would like a spot or need more information, contact Tonya Grammar at 404.545.3511.
Candy donations are needed. You may drop off candy at Milner Baptist Church, Milner Place or Mel’s Pork Pit.
Volunteers step up to host Milner trunk-or-treat
