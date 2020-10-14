/Unitedbank
Volunteers step up to host Milner trunk-or-treat

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, October 14. 2020
Volunteers have stepped up to host the Halloween trunk-or-treat at Milner city park Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. The city council distanced itself from the event due to COVID-19 liability concerns.

If you would like a spot or need more information, contact Tonya Grammar at 404.545.3511.

Candy donations are needed. You may drop off candy at Milner Baptist Church, Milner Place or Mel’s Pork Pit.
