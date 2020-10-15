LC is celebrating homecoming this week but many of the usual events, including the parade, have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The main event is Friday night's football game and the presentation of the homecoming court and selection of the queen.
The SW Macon Patriots come to town for the contest. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. The Patriots, coached by Joe Dupree who is in his eighth year at the helm, opened the season with a 39-6 win over Randolph-Clay. They lost to Westside 35-6 then opened region play last week with a 36-22 loss to Monticello.
“Southwest is a lot like us in that they are on a slide and looking to get back on track this week with a win. They run a spread offense and have a quarterback who is shifty and quick. We must keep him contained. They have a couple of wideouts who can go. Defensively they run a 3-4 scheme and do not mind blitzing and playing man coverage. We need to be able to move the ball on them with balance and execution,” Sloan said.
The members of the 2020 homecoming court are (bottom, l-r) Iniyah Walker, Victoria Talley, Talaijah Murphy, Kairhyn Carter, Kaylah Grammar, Jamilla Wilkerson-Cole and Ally Bloxham; (middle, l-r) Alex Sims, Leah Weldon, Issys Foster; (top, l-r) Chelsea Scott and Savannah Puckett. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
It's homecoming week!
