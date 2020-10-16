Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Three jailed after high speed chase
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Two of the three people arrested after Friday's high speed chase that ended about 11:25 a.m. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
Updated:
Three jailed after high speed chase
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Friday, October 16. 2020
Updated: 2 hours ago
Comments (3)
Three people were arrested following a high speed chase that roared southbound on Ga. Hwy. 7, into downtown Barnesville and finally ended on Five Points Road Friday.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
#1
Charlie Muise
on
10/16/20 at 11:55 AM
Sad that the school sport team logo is in the photo.
#1.1
Ron Smith
on
10/16/20 at 12:21 PM
Looks like Lagrange school
#2
Hakken Koff
on
10/16/20 at 07:28 PM
~ Come on man! We dindu nuffin. We were in a hurry to early vote before the long lines form. Come on man! ~
Hakken Koff
Vote early. Vote often.
MAGA
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Trojans roll 52-8; Kaylah Grammar is homecoming queen
Friday, October 16 2020
Oct. 16: 394 cases, 19 deaths
Friday, October 16 2020
Three jailed after high speed chase
Friday, October 16 2020
Oct. 15: 393 cases, 19 deaths
Thursday, October 15 2020
Police report
Thursday, October 15 2020
Archives
October 2020
September 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette
Hakken Koff
Vote early. Vote often.
MAGA