Ms. Nancy Ann Lee Rodriguez, age 73, of Barnesville, died on Sunday evening, October 11, 2020.
Nancy was born on December 11, 1946, in Tampa, Florida to the late Floyd Charles Lee and the late Martha Jean Colado Lee.
She is survived by three children: Robin House of Temecula, CA, Gregory Lee of Thomaston, GA, and Shannon House of Carriere, MS. She is also survived by three sisters, Jeanette Davis, Denise Reynolds and Gloria Lee and one brother, Tracy Lee all residing in Florida.
The family will hold a celebration of life service to honor their beautiful, beloved Nancy at a later date.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston was entrusted with arrangements.