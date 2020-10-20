Mr. Donald Cauthen age 83 of Thomaston Ga, died Friday October 16, 2020 at Providence Healthcare.
Mr. Cauthen was born on June 24, 1937 in Lamar County Ga, to the late Hoyt Leonard Cauthen and the late Lucille Cook Cauthen. He worked as a hardwood floor installer for many years.
Survivors include his wife Mrs. Betty Cauthen of Thomaston Ga, brother Mr. Leonard Murle (Louise) Cauthen of Milner Ga.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in Southview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Sunday October 18, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.