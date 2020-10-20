The Vulcan Minerals rock quarry on Hwy. 36 East will go operational in the second quarter of 2021, according to county commissioner Nancy Thrash.
A meeting of the NE Lamar Community Association will be held Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. to discuss the matter.
Arundel Corp., parent company of Vulcan Minerals, owns this 588.46-acre site on Hwy. 36E where the quarry will resume startup. Hwy. 36 East is at the bottom right with Chappell Mill Rd at the top right. (Lamar County Tax Assessors)
Rock quarry to go operational next year
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks