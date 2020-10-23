The LC Trojans (3-4, 1-2) fell 30-0 to the Bleckley County Royals (6-1, 3-0) Friday night in Cochran. The Royals are ranked #4 in Class AA and feature five star tackle Amarius Mims who committed to UGA last week. He is ranked as the third best high school tackle in the nation by ESPN.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines.
5:40 1st.: BC 6 LC 0: BC 32-yard TD pass. PAT fail.
8:55 2nd.: BC 9 LC 0: BC 20-yard FG.
4:43 2nd.: BC 16 LC 0: BC 3-yard TD run. PAT good.
HALFTIME: 16-0
2:55 3rd.: BC 23 LC 0: BC 15-yard TD pass. PAT good.
8:42 4th.: BC 30 LC 0: BC 1-yard TD run. PAT good.
FINAL: 30-0
Trojan offensive lineman Jaden Banks (58) leads sophomore tailback Ty Jones (6) around the edge during last week’s 52-8 homecoming night rout of SW Macon. Jones finished the game with 10 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Royals rout Trojans 30-0
