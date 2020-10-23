The LC Trojans (3-3, 1-1) travel to Cochran tonight to battle the Bleckley County Royals (5-1, 2-0). The Royals are ranked #4 in Class AA and feature five star tackle Amarius Mims who committed to UGA last week. He is ranked as the third best high school tackle in the nation by ESPN.
Bleckley is atop the region standings after a 59-20 win over Monticello (2-4, 1-1) last week. In other region action, NE Macon (3-1, 1-0) topped Washington County (3-3, 1-1) 25-24. Dodge County (1-3, 0-1) was off. LC is currently tied with Monticello for fourth place in the region. The Trojans are 11-4 against the Royals all time.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the sidelines.
Trojan offensive lineman Jalen Banks (58) leads sophomore tailback Ty Jones (6) around the edge during last week’s 52-8 homecoming night rout of SW Macon. Jones finished the game with 10 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans travel to #4 Bleckley County tonight
