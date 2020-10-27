From Anna Lewis, MCSO:
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at approximately 7:30am, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving a four-wheeler and a single car vehicle on Highway 87 near Lassiter Road.
Preliminary investigation shows that the male driver of the four-wheeler, who had been out hunting, was crossing the road when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the four-wheeler was pronounced deceased on scene due to injuries sustained in the accident.
This incident is currently under investigation and next of kin notification is being made at this time.
UPDATE: The deceased male victim from this morning's accident has been identified as 66 year old Dennis Ervin Tracy of Covington, Georgia. His next-of-kin has been notified.
No charges will be pressed against the driver of the vehicle. This stretch of road is not very well lit and the area was very foggy this morning. Once the driver of the vehicle did see the four-wheeler, they did attempt to avoid the crash, but unfortunately, was unsuccessful.
Hunter on ATV killed in Monroe County
