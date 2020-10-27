Public Notices 10-27-20
Tuesday, October 27. 2020
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of John Walter Flournoy deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 22nd day of October, 2020.
Linnie Bertha Flournoy, Personal Representative, 1871 Hwy. 36 E., Milner, GA 30257. (10-27)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Ruby Ganell Worthy, deceased.
Estate No. 8788
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Vernon Worthy has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Ruby Ganell Worthy deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before November 23, 2020.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-27)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Marshall Eugene Maddox, deceased.
Estate No. 8789
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Dorothy Hall Maddox has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Marshall Eugene Maddox deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before November 23, 2020.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-27)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Beth Janelle Mitchell, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 12th day of October, 2020.
David Clinton Armstrong, Personal Representative, 4186 Ga. Hwy. 99, Brunswick, GA 31523.
(10-27)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Susan H. Duffee, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 9th day of October, 2020.
Robert Owen Duffee, Personal Representative, 662 Van Buren Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Howard A. Harper, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 13th day of October, 2020.
Hoke Smith Deaton, Personal Representative, 465 Crawford Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Linda F. Martin, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 12th day of October, 2020.
Charles D. Martin, Executor under the Will of Linda F. Martin, deceased, 144 Brent Road, Barnesville, GA 30204.
Karen K. Martin, Attorney at Law, 408 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-0764.
(10-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Sterling David Sumner, Jr., deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 9th day of October, 2020.
Jason Clyde Sumner, Personal Representative, 869 City Pond Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-13)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Julia J. Worthy a/k/a Julia Holloway Worthy, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 7th day of October, 2020.
Theresa W. Jones, Personal Representative, 1461 Gates Cir., S.E., Atlanta, GA 30316. (10-13)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Paul R. Wimbush, deceased
Estate No. 8781
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Jarrod B. Fletcher has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Paul R. Wimbush deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting for the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before November 9, 2020.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-13)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Joan Marie Truesdale, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 5th day of October, 2020.
Jodi Floravanti, Personal Representative, 434 Chappell Mill Rd., Milner, GA 30257. (10-13)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Taylor Leon English, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 28th day of September, 2020.
Taylor Jay English, Personal Representative, 201 O’Dell Rd., Griffin, GA 30224.
(10-6)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of John M. McCarter, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 28th day of September, 2020.
Zohreh L. McCarter, Personal Representative, 897 Johnstonville Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-6)(4)(p)
Notice of abandoned vehicles pursuant to OCGA subsection 40-11-2 through it’s agents states the following vehicles will be sold at a public auction on November 11, 2020 10am-2pm at Frank’s Automotive Service And Towing 132 Old 41 Hwy Barnesville, GA 30204. 1994 Chevrolet Blazer 1GNEK18K2RJ361191, 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 1GTEC14V94E103547.
(10-27)(2)(b)
Notice to Voters in Lamar County, Georgia
Intent to Process Absentee Ballots Early
Prior to the Closing of the Polls
November 3, 2020 General & Special Election
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-386 (a)(3) and State Election Board Rule 183-1-14-0.7-15 you are hereby notified that it is the intent of Lamar County Board of Elections to begin processing absentee ballots cast during the November 3, 2020 General and Special Election Monday, October 26, 2020 through Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office located at 408 Thomaston Street, Suite D, Barnesville, Georgia 30204. Processing absentee ballots will resume on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office located at 408 Thomaston Street, Suite D, Barnesville, Georgia 30204 and will continue until completed.
The early processing of absentee ballots before the closing of the polls shall be a controlled process in order to maintain the secrecy of all ballots and to protect against the collection or disclosure of any balloting information before the close of the polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For additional information, you may contact the Board of Elections and Registration Office at (770) 358-5235.
This the 16th day of October, 2020.
Anita Reid, Elections Supervisor
Lamar County Board of Elections & Registration
(10-20)(2)(b)
Notice to the Public
To Whom It May Concern:
You are hereby notified that the Judge of the Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia, presiding on the 4th day of November, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at the Courthouse in Lamar County, will hear the case of State of Georgia v. City of Barnesville, Civil Action File No. 20B-383-W, in Lamar County Superior Court, the same being a proceeding to confirm and validate the issuance by the City of (i) not to exceed $19,800,000 in aggregate principal amount of its Water and Sewerage Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Tax-Exempt Series 2021A (the “Series 2021A Bonds”), the proceeds of which, together with other moneys available or to be made available to the City, will be applied to (a) pay a portion of the cost of refunding the City’s remaining Water and Sewerage Refunding Revenue and Improvement Bonds, Series 2011A (the “Series 2011A Bonds”), currently outstanding in the aggregate principal amount of $19, 105,000, (b) a portion of the cost of a Debt Service Reserve Surety Bond for the Series 2021 Bonds, and (c) pay a portion of the costs of issuance of the Series 2021 Bonds, and (ii) not to exceed $3,700,00 in aggregate principal amount of its Water and Sewerage Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B (the “Series 2021B Bonds”), the proceeds of which, together with other moneys available or to be made available to the City, will be applied to (a) pay a portion of the cost of refunding the City’s remaining Water and Sewerage Refunding Revenue and Improvement Bonds, Series 2011C (the “Series 2011C Bonds”), which are currently outstanding in the aggregate principal amount of $3,450,000 (the remaining Series 2011A Bonds and Series 2011C Bonds referred to collectively as the “Refunded Bonds”), (b) a portion of the cost of a Debt Service Reserve Surety Bond for the Series 2021 Bonds, and (c) pay a portion of the costs of issuance of the Series 2021 Bonds.
Pursuant to the terms of the Series 2021 Bond Ordinance, the aggregate principal amount of each series of the Series 2021 Bonds may be increased or decreased by the defendant City from the maximum amounts set forth herein for the Series 2011 Bonds, so long as the aggregate principal amount of all the Series 2021 Bonds does not exceed $19,800,000 for the Series 2021A Bonds and $3,700,000 for the Series 2021B Bonds. The maximun annual principal and interest payable on the Series 2021 Bonds shall be $1,600,000.
Any citizen of the State of Georgia residing in Lamar County, or any other person wherever residing, who has a right to object, may intervene and become a party to these proceedings.
The Issuer will not conduct any “performance audit” or “performance review” with respect to the Bonds as such terms are described in Section 36-82-100, Official Code of Georgia Annotated.
This the 14th day of October, 2020.
/s/Caleb A. Tyson, Clerk, Superior Court, Lamar County, Georgia.
(10-20)(2)(b)(aff)
NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND FORFEITURE
STATE OF GEORGIA
VS. One Thousand Three hundred ($3,303.70) Dollars in U.S. currency and A 2005 Ford Taurus Station Wagon, VIN 1FAFP58295A177484
Case No. 20B-393-W
On or about September 28, 2020, on and around Morgan Dairy Road in Lamar County, Georgia, and on and around 1316 Greenview Drive, Griffin, Georgia, officers of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seized the above listed United States currency and Ford Taurus vehicle. At the date and time of the seizure Aubie Gowan was in possession and constructive possession of the said currency and the vehicle. Defendant was driving the above-described vehicle which was stopped for traffic violations on Morgan Dairy Road in Lamar County, Georgia, by officers with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. A search of Defendant’s vehicle yielded a quantity of THC vapes, and Defendant voluntarily told the officers that he had additional contraband at his residence located at 1316 Greenview Drive, Griffin, Georgia. A consent search of that residence yielded additional THC vapes, a large quantity of marijuana, and the described United States currency. Further, Defendant told the officers that he sells the vapes and the marijuana to supplement his income. Also located in the residence were marijuana packaging materials, digital scales, and several firearms. The listed property was used or intended for use, directly or indirectly, to facilitate a violation of Georgia’s controlled substance laws in Lamar County, Georgia, or was derived from the proceeds thereof, punishable by imprisonment for more than one year and was found in proximity to a quantity of marijuana and THC vapes.
NOTICE
The owners of the property described above and persons, corporations, or other entities possessing any interest in the above property must file a claim as required by O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 within 30 days of the date of the second publication of this notice. All claims shall be served upon the State’s Attorney, Cynthia Trimboli Adams at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, by certified mail or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt requested. Such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder and shall provide the following: Name and address of the claimant; a description of the claimant’s interest in the property; a description of the circumstances of how the claimant obtained an interest in the property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the interest was obtained and the name of the person or entity that transferred said interest to the claimant; the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the property at the time of the seizure; a copy of any documentation supporting the claim; and any additional facts supporting the claim. (10-27)(2)(b)
NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND FORFEITURE
STATE OF GEORGIA
VS.
A 2006 Honda Accord
VIN 1HGCM65586A037567
Case No. 20B-386-F
On or about September 30, 2020, on and around 350 Freeman Road, Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia, officers of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seized the above-listed property. At the date and time of the seizure Michael Hudgins, was in possession of the said vehicle. The vehicle was found at the residence of the Defendant, on and around 350 Freeman Road, Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia, during the execution of a search of Defendant and his property by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The search of the property and Defendant’s vehicle, located on the premises, yielded a quantity of methamphetamine in a workshop and in the vehicle along with a digital scale. Defendant claimed ownership of the methamphetamine. Another individual at the location stated that he gets methamphetamine from the Defendant. Defendant was also found to have prior felony drug convictions. The above-listed property was used or intended for use, directly or indirectly, to facilitate a violation of Georgia’s controlled substance laws in Lamar County, Georgia, punishable by imprisonment for more than one year and was found in proximity to a quantity of methamphetamine.
NOTICE
The owners of the property described above and persons, corporations, or other entities possessing any interest in the above property must file a claim as required by O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 within 30 days of the date of the second publication of this notice. All claims shall be served upon the State’s Attorney, Cynthia Trimboli Adams at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, by certified mail or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt requested. Such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder and shall provide the following: Name and address of the claimant; a description of the claimant’s interest in the property; a description of the circumstances of how the claimant obtained an interest in the property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the interest was obtained and the name of the person or entity that transferred said interest to the claimant; the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the property at the time of the seizure; a copy of any documentation supporting the claim; and any additional facts supporting the claim. (10-27)(2)(b)
NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND FORFEITURE
STATE OF GEORGIA
VS.
Three Thousand Three hundred Three dollars and Seventy cents ($3,303.70);
A 2011 Kia Optima VIN KNAGM4A77B5079076; and other property
Case No. 20B-391-W
On or about September 4, 2020, on and around 344 Lamar County Line Road, Griffin, Lamar County, Georgia, officers of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seized the United States currency and property listed in Exhibit A. At the date and time of the seizure Alicia Howell and Jerry Howell, were in possession and constructive possession of all of the said property listed in Exhibit A. The said property was found in and around the residence of the Defendants, on and around 344 Lamar County Line Road, Griffin, Lamar County, Georgia, during the execution of a search of Defendants and their property by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The search of the property and Defendant Alicia Howell’s vehicle, described in Exhibit A and located on the premises, yielded a quantity of marijuana in the residence and in the vehicle. Also located in the residence were TCH gummies being prepared in the kitchen area, THC oil, and an AR-15 rifle. Defendants were also found to have prior felony drug arrests and convictions. The property listed in Exhibit A was used or intended for use, directly or indirectly, to facilitate a violation of Georgia’s controlled substance laws in Lamar County, Georgia, or was derived from the proceeds thereof, punishable by imprisonment for more than one year and was found in proximity to a quantity of marijuana, THC edibles, and THC oil.
NOTICE
The owners of the property described above and persons, corporations, or other entities possessing any interest in the above property must file a claim as required by O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 within 30 days of the date of the second publication of this notice. All claims shall be served upon the State’s Attorney, Cynthia Trimboli Adams at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, by certified mail or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt requested. Such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder and shall provide the following: Name and address of the claimant; a description of the claimant’s interest in the property; a description of the circumstances of how the claimant obtained an interest in the property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the interest was obtained and the name of the person or entity that transferred said interest to the claimant; the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the property at the time of the seizure; a copy of any documentation supporting the claim; and any additional facts supporting the claim.
Exhibit A
Property List
1. Three thousand Three Hundred three dollars and seventy cents ($3,303.70)
2. One 2011 Kia Optima VIN KNAGM4A77B5079076
3. One (1) Vizio television
4. One (1) Zero Turn Husqvarna Model Z488, Serial # 032420B001472
5. One (1) Husqvarna Weed Eater
6. One (1) Husqvarna Blower (10-27)(2)(b)
NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND FORFEITURE
STATE OF GEORGIA
VS.
Ten Thousand One Hundred Fifty-five ($10,155.00) Dollars In United States Currency
Case No. 20B-379-F
On or about September 10, 2020, on and around Interstate Highway 75 in Lamar County, Georgia, officers of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seized the above-listed property. At the date and time of the seizure George Gorham, was in possession of the said United States currency. Defendant, the driver of a vehicle travelling on Interstate 75 in Lamar County, Georgia, was stopped for traffic violations by a Deputy with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. A probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The search yielded the above-listed property in addition to a quantity of marijuana. The Defendant was also found to have prior felony drug convictions in Georgia. The above-listed property was used or intended for use, directly or indirectly, to facilitate a violation of Georgia’s controlled substance laws in Lamar County, Georgia, punishable by imprisonment for more than one year and was found in proximity to a quantity of marijuana.
NOTICE
The owners of the property described above and persons, corporations, or other entities possessing any interest in the above property must file a claim as required by O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 within 30 days of the date of the second publication of this notice. All claims shall be served upon the State’s Attorney, Cynthia Trimboli Adams at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, by certified mail or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt requested. Such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder and shall provide the following: Name and address of the claimant; a description of the claimant’s interest in the property; a description of the circumstances of how the claimant obtained an interest in the property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the interest was obtained and the name of the person or entity that transferred said interest to the claimant; the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the property at the time of the seizure; a copy of any documentation supporting the claim; and any additional facts supporting the claim. (10-20)(2)(b)
State of Georgia
Lamar County
October 23, 2020
Public Notice for Computation and Canvassing of Returns
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-492 notice is hereby given that the computation and canvassing of the returns of votes cast in the November 3, 2020 General & Special Election will take place in the Board of Elections and Registration Office located at the Lamar County Administration Building, 408 Thomaston Street Suite D, Barnesville, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 beginning at 7:00 pm.
Anita Reid, Elections Supervisor
Lamar County Board of Elections & Registration
(10-27)(2)(b)
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Georgia Constitution, Attorney General Christopher Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Legislative Counsel Richard C. Ruskell hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 3, 2020, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Authorizes dedication of fees and taxes to their intended purposes by general state law.
House Resolution No. 164
Resolution Act No. 597
Ga. L. 2020, p. 919
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the Georgia General Assembly by general law to require that fees or taxes collected for some specific intended public purpose be used as so intended. It requires any such general law to identify the specific public purpose, name the state agency to administer the funds, require the agency to make annual reports of revenues and expenses, and automatically end the fee or tax within ten years. It prohibits the General Assembly from designating funds when total revenues so dedicated equal or exceed one percent of the total state revenues based on the previous fiscal year’s appropriated state revenues.It exempts such general laws from certain state constitutional restrictions. It requires that such general laws, including amendments, be approved by two-thirds of each chamber of the General Assembly, but allows for repeal of such general laws by simple majority vote. It prohibits attempts to reallocate dedicated funds through any appropriations act or amendment. It provides for temporary suspension of such general laws by the Governor or by the General Assembly in the event of a financial emergency, subject to certain limitations. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution by redesignating the second subparagraph (o), relating to the dedication of the excise tax on the sale of fireworks, as subparagraph (p), by redesignating subparagraph (p), relating to the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Fund, as subparagraph (q), and by adding a new subparagraph (r).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Waives state and local sovereign immunity for violation of state laws, state and federal constitutions.
House Resolution 1023
Resolution Act No. 596
Ga. L. 2020, p. 917
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States?”
Summary
This proposal waives state and local sovereign immunity so as to allow citizens to sue the State of Georgia, its departments and other agencies, and its local governments in superior courts and authorizes superior courts to order state and local officers and employees to cease violations of the Georgia Constitution, the laws of the State of Georgia, or the United States Constitution, beginning with violations occurring on or after January 1, 2021. It requires that such suits be brought only against the State or Georgia, or in the case of a local government, against the specific local government. It requires superior courts to dismiss any such lawsuit that names any individual state or local public officer or employee as a defendant. It maintains the ability of superior courts to dismiss such suits based on other appropriate legal or equitable grounds or limitation on review in superior court. It prohibits any type of monetary award, including attorney’s fees or costs of litigation, unless authorized by an Act of the Georgia General Assembly. It does not prohibit the General Assembly from further waiving certain other immunities provided for under Georgia’s Constitution, though it does not waive any immunity provided for by the United States Constitution. It amends Article I, Section II, Paragraph V of the Georgia Constitution by rendering the current text subparagraph (a) and adding a new subparagraph (b).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
SUMMARIES OF
PROPOSED STATE-WIDE REFERENDUM
QUESTIONS
Pursuant to Code Section 21-2-4 of the O.C.G.A., the Secretary of State is authorized to include with the summaries of proposed constitutional amendments summaries of any state-wide referendum questions to be voted on at the same general election:
- A -
Provides tax exemption for certain single-family homes owned by tax exempt charities.
House Bill No. 344
Act No. 149
Ga. L. 2019, p. 438
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?”
Summary.
This proposal authorizes a new exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from federal taxation and such property is used only for building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using zero interest loans. It amends Code Section 48-5-41 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated by deleting “and” at the end of paragraph (14), by replacing the period with “; and” at the end of paragraph (15), and by adding a new paragraph.
If approved by a majority of the voters, the Act becomes effective on January 1, 2021, and applies to all tax years beginning on or after that date.
(10-13)(3)(b)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from MARILYN B ENGLISH, HARRY ENGLISH to ONE REVERSE MORTGAGE LLC, dated October 30, 2009, recorded November 20, 2009, in Deed Book 719, Page 252-262 , Lamar County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Two Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($102,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Kondaur Capital Corporation, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Separate Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2020-1, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Lamar County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2020, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
Land situated in the County of Lamar in the State of GA. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 125 in the 3rd Land District of Lamar County, Georgia and containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin on the South Right-of-Way line of the paved road at the Northeast corner of Tract No. “9” as shown on a plat of “Barron Property” which plat was prepared by J. Burrus Smith, Surveyor and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 207, Clerk`s Office, Superior Court, Lamar County, Georgia, and from said beginning point running Southerly along the East line of said Tract “9” 630 feet to an iron pin; thence due West 150 feet to an iron pin; thence North parallel with the East line of said Tract “9” 630 feet, more or less, to an iron pin on the South margin of the paved road; thence Easterly along the South margin of said road to the point of beginning. Commonly known as: 1715 Highway 36 E, Milner, GA 30257.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1715 HIGHWAY 36 E, MILNER, GA 30257.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is MARILYN B ENGLISH, HARRY ENGLISH, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF MARILYN B ENGLISH, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF HARRY ENGLISH, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Kondaur Capital Corp., Loss Mitigation Dept., 333 South Anita Drive, Suite 400, Orange, CA 92868, Telephone Number: 888-566-3287.
KONDAUR CAPITAL CORPORATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF MATAWIN VENTURES TRUST SERIES 2020-1
as Attorney in Fact for
MARILYN B ENGLISH, HARRY ENGLISH
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. KCP-20-03035-3
Ad Run Dates 10/06/2020, 10/13/2020, 10/20/2020, 10/27/2020
rlselaw.com/property-listing (10-6)(4)(p)
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by a Security Deed executed by Randy Torbush a/k/a Randy K. Torbush to Talbot State Bank dated April 10, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 934, Page 139-144, Lamar County Records, securing a Note dated April 10, 2017 in the original principal amount of $17,356.01, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 3, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 17 of the 7th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 3.00 acres, together with all improvements thereon lying on the Southwestern side of Midway Road and the Northwestern side of Ponderosa Lane, and being more particularly described as Tract 14 upon a certain plat of survey entitled Survey for Tom Barrett & Associates, Inc. by J. Wayne Proctor, GA RLS No. 1328, dated May 3, 1973, as revised September 23, 1974, and recorded in Plat Book 6, Page 381, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein. This is the same property which was conveyed unto Frank J. Malek by Warranty Deed from R.E. Stover & Elsie Stover dated August 12, 1998, and recorded in Deed Book 243, Page 325, said records. This is also the same property which was conveyed unto Frank Easter by Special Warranty Deed from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation dated September 30, 2011, and recorded in Deed Book 769, Pages 257-258, said records. Located on said property is a Horton 1993 Doublewide Manufactured Home Manufacturers I.D. H64452GLR. UCC dated April 10, 2017 on a 1993 Horton Doublewide Manufactured Home Manufacturers I.D. H64452GLR.
Said property is known as 201 Midway Road, Barnesville, Georgia 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the Note secured by said Deed.
Said property will be sold as the property of Randy Torbush a/k/a Randy Torbus, the property, to the best information, knowledge and belief of the undersigned, being presently in the possession of Randy Torbush a/k/a Randy Torbus or a tenant or tenants, and the proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale, including attorney’s fees, all as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
Talbot State Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for Randy Torbush a/k/a Randy Torbus
MANN & WOOLDRIDGE, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
28 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-2222
*THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
