From Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...
With slightly more than 1 week to go, 43% of active voters in Lamar County have already cast ballots. This is a significant surge from past years and is part of the record early turnout that Georgia has seen so far ahead of the November elections.
“The record turnout is a testament to the hard work our state and local elections officials are putting in to uphold election access for Georgia voters,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We are setting records every hour. Adjusting to a new voting system or turning on a dime to accommodate a surge in absentee by mail voting would be enough to challenge even the most seasoned elections officials. Doing so with the added complications of COVID-19 has made this effort truly Herculean.”
Updated: 43% of Lamar voters have already cast ballots
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks