The Lamar-Lafayette Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will dedicate a new memorial on the courthouse lawn on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. The monument will honor the patriots associated with Lamar County who fought in the War for Independence (1775-1783).
Patriots named on the marker are John Bloodworth, Thomas Green, John Jenkins, John Kendrick, Thomas Nelson, William Ogletree and Mark Ray. All living descendants are encouraged to attend as is the general public.
For more information, call Dora Cox at 770.584.4433 or Susan Lindsey at 770.468.7920.
DAR to dedicate revolution memorial
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks