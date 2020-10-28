/Unitedbank
Updated: Schools closed Thursday due to weather; remote learning only

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 28. 2020
Updated: 3 days ago
From Jute Wilson, superintendent of schools:

Due to the threat of severe weather in the early morning hours, Lamar County Schools will have a remote learning day tomorrow, Thursday, October 29th. No students should report to school. All staff members are expected to be at work by 9a.m. Staff, please contact your immediate supervisor if you have any issues in the morning.

Stay safe, we will resume normal school operations Friday.

UPDATE: Due to more dire forecasts, faculty and staff are also instructed not to report Thursday.

