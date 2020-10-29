Zeta brings outages, scattered damages

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta rolled through Lamar County overnight featuring howling winds that caused some power outages and other minor issues.
Erin Cook, Southern Rivers Energy (8;45 a.m.):
Southern Rivers Energy crews have restored power to 1701 of the 2800 meters affected by the remnants of Hurricane Zeta. As of 8:45 a.m., approximately 1099 members are still without power. Outages are scattered across our nine-county service territory spanning from Coweta to Bibb. Crews are dealing with trees and limbs on lines and one broken pole on Hwy 341, south of New Hope Road. A crew is on the scene working to replace the pole but that process takes a few hours under good conditions so we appreciate our members' patience.
Douglas Matthews, LCVFR chief (8:42 a.m.):
Mulitple trees and power lines down. Had a tree fall on Old Hwy. 41 which caused a barn fire and some damage to the home there.
Kelvin Chute, BFD chief (8:37 a.m.):
No major issues.
Charles Glass, LC commission chairman (8:40 a.m.):
Trees/limbs down on Trice, McKenzie, Brent and Crawford roads. All now cleared.
Sheriff Brad White (8:36 a.m.):
No major issues. Some trees down. Cleared quickly.
David Rose, Barnesville city manager (9:02 a.m.):
No major issues.
Zeta's winds took down this tent at Antiques on Atlanta but the community was largely spared as the remnants of the hurricane roared through overnight.
