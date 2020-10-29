Barnesville’s epic trick-or-treat event is a go for Saturday night and the costumed hordes will have a spooktacular full moon overhead to light the way as they traverse the Thomaston Street district. Participants are asked to work a mask into their costumes.
Thomaston Street will be blocked off by police and firefighters from 6-9 p.m. to halt vehicle traffic and allow for distancing. Due to COVID-19, some of those who usually hand out candy to trick-or-treaters may not participate so churches and businesses are stepping into the breach.
The chamber of commerce and several of its members will set up in the library parking lot and hand out candy.
A drive-thru trunk-or-treat event will be held at Summers Field Park from 4-6 p.m. This is for vehicle traffic only. Drivers can drive slowly around the park, stopping at each setup. Candy will be brought to kids in cars who should have their bags held outside the car window. This event is sponsored by Antioch Baptist Church, Barnesville Church of the Nazarene, First Baptist Church, First Methodist Church and New Life Anointed Ministries.
In Milner, volunteers are hosting a trunk-or-treat in a field located at 280 Liberty Hill Rd. from 6-8:30 p.m.
Goblins and goons under a bright full moon
