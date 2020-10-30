The LC Trojans saw their playoff hopes die Friday night as they got blistered 38-0 by the Dodge County Indians at Trojan Field.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines.
8:03 1st qtr: DC 3 LC 0: DC 24 yard FG.
11:21 2nd qtr: DC 10 LC 0: DC 24 yard TD run. PAT good.
3:39 2nd qtr: DC 17 LC 0: DC 36 yard TD run. PAT good.
HALFTIME: 17-0
6:23 3rd qtr: DC 24 LC 0: DC 60 yard TD run. PAT good.
4:20 4th qtr: DC 31 LC 0: DC 32 yard TD pass. PAT good.
8:28 4th qtr: DC 38 LC 0: DC 26 yard return of blocked punt for TD. PAT good.
FINAL: 38-0
LC won't have to deal with a superstar like Bleckley County's Amarius Mims tonight but Dodge County will present a challenge in a game the Trojans need to win if they want to reach the playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Indians scalp Trojans 38-0
