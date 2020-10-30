/Unitedbank
/Eedition
LC won't have to deal with a superstar like Bleckley County's Amarius Mims tonight but Dodge County will present a challenge in a game the Trojans need to win if they want to reach the playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Indians scalp Trojans 38-0

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 30. 2020
Updated: 21 hours ago
The LC Trojans saw their playoff hopes die Friday night as they got blistered 38-0 by the Dodge County Indians at Trojan Field.

Realtime scoring from the sidelines.

8:03 1st qtr: DC 3 LC 0: DC 24 yard FG.

11:21 2nd qtr: DC 10 LC 0: DC 24 yard TD run. PAT good.

3:39 2nd qtr: DC 17 LC 0: DC 36 yard TD run. PAT good.

HALFTIME: 17-0

6:23 3rd qtr: DC 24 LC 0: DC 60 yard TD run. PAT good.

4:20 4th qtr: DC 31 LC 0: DC 32 yard TD pass. PAT good.

8:28 4th qtr: DC 38 LC 0: DC 26 yard return of blocked punt for TD. PAT good.

FINAL: 38-0
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette