Mr. Lawrence “Joe” Brown Fuller, Jr., age 74, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Joe was born on Monday, August 26, 1946 in Barnesville, Georgia to Esther Buice Fuller and the late Lawrence Brown Fuller, Sr. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol W. Fuller and brother, Larry Fuller. Joe was self-employed and retired as a volunteer fire fighter with the city of Barnesville. He enjoyed spending his time with his family and animals. He was a devoted member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served the lord.
Mr. Lawrence “Joe” Fuller, Jr. is survived by his mother, Esther Buice Fuller; children and spouses, Janet and Todd Laney, Joel and Christy Fuller, Jason and Jeanette Fuller; grandchildren and spouses, Adam and Abby Laney, Justin and Kacey Laney, Jordan and Jacob Hall, Riley Fuller, Haley Hebert; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Grace Laney, Bowen Kate Laney; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Harold Bryan; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Lawrence “Joe” Fuller, Jr. will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M at Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Morgan officiating. Friends may greet the family at Antioch Baptist Church Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 1:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to, Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund, 2269 Barnesville Road, Yatesville Georgia 31097.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Fuller family.