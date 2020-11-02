An unidentified female was shot in the leg following an altercation at a home at 1023 Crawford Road Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 4:10 p.m.
After allegedly texting threats, the wounded female showed up with another woman at the home and was subsequently shot after a physical altercation with a female resident of the home.
The victim left the scene in a compact car which was located near 500 Northridge Road a short time later. She was treated at the scene by Monroe County EMS and taken to an area hospital with a wound not thought to be life threatening.
According to tax records, the home where the altercation took place is owned by Dewayne A. Stewart and Gina N. Williams.
More to follow...