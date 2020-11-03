Lamar County voters - actually, about half of them, - go to the polls today to cast ballots in the general election with polling places throughout the county open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The voting process here was running smoothly at last report without the issues experienced by voters and poll workers in Spalding County.
The big draw is the hotly contested presidential race which pits incumbent Republican Donald Trump against Democratic challenger and former vice-president Joe Biden. The only other race on all local ballots is that for coroner in which Democratic incumbent Jim Smith faces Republican challenger Clay Tillery.
Voters in Milner will choose between Michael Floyd and Helen Palacios to fill the city council seat vacated by the resignation of councilman Fred Stephens. Voters there will cast separate municipal ballots at the Milner library.
Two US Senate seats are on the ballot. Incumbent Republican David Perdue is challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff. The other pits incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler against 19 challengers of whom Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock are the favorites.
Additionally, incumbent 3rd District US congressman Drew Ferguson, a Republican, faces Democrat Val Almonord. District 16 state senator Marty Harbin, also a Republican, battles Democrat Cinquez Jester.
Lamar is divided into two state house districts. In the District 130 race, Republican incumbent David Knight is challenged by Democrat Sheila Henley. In District 131, Democrat Chris Benton and Republican Beth Camp do battle to replace Ken Pullin who is stepping down.
There are also three proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot.