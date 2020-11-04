The chamber of commerce announced Friday it will go ahead with the annual Illumination Celebration November 25. However, the community worship service which usually precedes the lighting of the downtown trees has been canceled.
The Lamar County Ministerial Association pulled the plug on the worship service due to COVID-19 concerns.
The tree-lighting event will also have a different look as distancing precautions will be in place. More information on those guidelines will be forthcoming.
The twin Thanksgiving eve events have traditionally kicked off the holiday season in downtown Barnesville.
Illumination on; worship service off
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks