Mr. Charles Adrin Partain, age 92, of Thomaston, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Partain was born on January 8, 1928, in Upson County, to the late Lee J. Partain, and the late Manie Corley Partain. He served his country in U.S. Army, worked at Adams Motors, and retired after 40 years, then went on to work at Moore Chevrolet as a Service Manager. He was also a member of the Thomaston American Legion. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret Willis Partain, brothers, Quinnon Partain, Bentley Lavan Partain, sisters, Evelyn Smith, Manie Ruth Smith, Agnes McChargue, Donnie Dukes.
Survivors include his daughter, Dolores (Gary) Bell of Barnesville, son, Charles C. Partain of Thomaston, sisters, Jennie Van Winkle of Breman, Betty Baughcum of Griffin, Sylvia Green of Thomaston, grandchildren, Nathan (Kelly) Bell, Becky Bell, great-grandchild, Cooper Bell.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.