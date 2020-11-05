Stacy H. Shields 53, transitioned on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Professional Services were held on Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Harden Family Cemetery.
Rev. David Harden officiated. Visitation was held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.
Stacy leaves a lifetime of memories which will live on in the hearts of her daughter, Macy Elaine Thrash, of Atlanta; granddaughter, Shaniyah MarShae Thrash of Atlanta; sister, Cassandra Harden Jones (Harold) of Griffin; brothers, Chris Powell (Miriam) of Stockbridge and Keith Powell (Angel) of Riverdale; cousins raised with her as brothers, Rickey Harden and Ronnie Harden (Bertha) of Barnesville; nephews she adored, Chauncey Maurice Harden (Neche) of Griffin and Courtland Michael Dickerson (Kurby) of Aviano, Italy, a niece she adored as well, Chaundra MarShae Brownlee (Quinilly) of Griffin, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.