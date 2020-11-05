The local VFW Post will host the annual Veterans Day observance Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the memorial in front of the Barnesville Library. Post commander Richard Wright will preside and American Legion commander Bob Richardson was present the honor roll of veterans who have died during the past year.
To be sure your veteran friend or loved one who died in the past year is recognized, call the American Legion at 770.468.0068 or VFW at 770.584.3957. You can also e-mail [email protected]
The keynote address will be given by Lt. Jenna C. Slegl, a 2005 graduate of LCHS who attended Gordon College before joining the US Navy. She was trained in anti-submarine warfare then joined the ranks of the Navy Nurse Corps as an officer. She graduated cum laude from Norfolk State University with a BS degree in nursing.
She is stationed at Camp Lejeune where she served as a medical-surgical nurse. She is currently overseeing planning and operations for the COVID-19 testing facility for all active duty Marines and sailors.
The VFW Auxiliary will host a luncheon following the ceremony lakeside at the post home on Old Hwy. 41.
Lt. Jenna C. Slegl
Veterans Day observance set for Nov. 11
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks