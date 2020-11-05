Mrs. Susie “Dinky” Conley Hickman, age 84, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020 in Barnesville, Georgia.
Dinky was born on Sunday, January 26, 1936 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late William Frank Conley and the late Susie Mae Harris Conley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gaines Hickman; sisters, Flossy Combus, Estelle Peugh, Christine Smith, Ruby Conley, Sarah Conley; brothers, David Conley, James Edward Conley, and Wilbur Conley. Dinky was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Barnesville. She loved her family, friends, and the Lord.
Mrs. Susie Hickman is survived by her sons and their spouses, Darryl and Darlene Hickman, Blake Hickman, Gus and Renee Hickman, John and Rhonda Hickman, Jeff and Darlene Hickman; grandchildren and their spouses, Gaines and Tamela Hickman, Ashley and Gus Condon, Cole and Sarah Hickman, Bailey Hickman, McKay and Bryce McDaniel, Chris and Lisa Chappell; 14 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Quinton Garner, and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Susie “Dinky” Conley Hickman will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Greenwood Cemetery with Mr. Burke officiating.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Hickman family.