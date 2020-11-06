The Lamar County Trojans (4-5, 2-3) defeated the Monticello Hurricanes (2-6, 1-3) 19-6 Friday night on the road.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines.
4:53 1st qtr.: LC 6 Monticello 0. Channing Buckner 18 yard TD pass to Tony Altman. PAT failed.
1:36 2nd qtr.: LC 6 Monticello 6: Monticello 54 yard TD run. PAT failed.
HALF: 6-6
7:35 3rd qtr.: LC 13 Monticello 6: Buckner 1 yard TD run. PAT good.
2:20 3rd qtr.: LC 19 Monticello 6: Altman 35 yard TD run. PAT failed.
FINAL 19-6
Freshman back Ty Jones (6) and the Trojan offense need to make things happen tonight on the road at Monticello.
Updated: Trojans win 19-6
