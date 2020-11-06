/Unitedbank
Freshman back Ty Jones (6) and the Trojan offense need to make things happen tonight on the road at Monticello.

Updated: Trojans win 19-6

Friday, November 6. 2020
The Lamar County Trojans (4-5, 2-3) defeated the Monticello Hurricanes (2-6, 1-3) 19-6 Friday night on the road.

Realtime scoring from the sidelines.

4:53 1st qtr.: LC 6 Monticello 0. Channing Buckner 18 yard TD pass to Tony Altman. PAT failed.

1:36 2nd qtr.: LC 6 Monticello 6: Monticello 54 yard TD run. PAT failed.

HALF: 6-6

7:35 3rd qtr.: LC 13 Monticello 6: Buckner 1 yard TD run. PAT good.

2:20 3rd qtr.: LC 19 Monticello 6: Altman 35 yard TD run. PAT failed.

FINAL 19-6

