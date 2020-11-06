The Lamar County Trojans (3-5, 1-3) travel to Monticello tonight to take on the Hurricanes (2-5, 1-2). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the hope is the Trojan offense will make the trip. The Trojans have been shut out over their past two games 68-0.
Interesting statistic: In the 72 games played since LC walked off the field at the Georgia Dome on Dec. 14, 2013 having lost 14-7 to Lovett in the state championship game, the Trojans have gone 35-36-1. In the 72 games leading up to that title game, LC owned a record of 52-18-2.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the sidelines.
Freshman back Ty Jones (6) and the Trojan offense need to make things happen tonight on the road at Monticello.
Will Trojan offense make trip to Monticello?
