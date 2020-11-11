/Unitedbank
Patsy Rabuck (front) with three medals awarded to her son, MSGT Davy Nathaniel Weaver, who was killed in action in Afghanistan when his Humvee hit an IED in 2008. The medals were found in a storage unit in Indiana and returned. Also pictured are back (l-r) family members Cynthia Pierce, Emory Weaver and Jessica Denton. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Hero's medals find their way home

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, November 11. 2020
By Walter Geiger

“Things always find their way home,” Barnesville assistant city manager Tim Turner repeated multiple times as he returned three hard-earned medals to Patsy Rabuck. The medals, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, belonged to her son, MSGT. Davy Nathaniel Weaver who was killed in action in Afghanistan over 12 years ago.

The medals did, indeed, find their way home but they took a circuitous route.

