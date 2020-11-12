Mrs. Karen Rhyne Jackson Henson, age 45, of Milner, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Karen was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Wednesday, October 15, 1975. She worked with Lamar County as the Chief Magistrate Judge for 6 years. Karen loved God, music, teaching, and working out.
Karen is survived by her husband, Wayman Henson; children, Isaac Cedano, Sterlin Henson, Preston Henson, Presley Henson, Gunner Henson; parents, Leonard & Catherine Rhyne; brothers and their spouses, James & Sandy Rhyne, Richard & Misty Rhyne; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Karen Jackson Henson will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
