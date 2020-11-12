/Unitedbank
Centennial Christmas parade, concert set for Dec. 10

Thursday, November 12. 2020
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Lamar County, a Christmas parade and concert are scheduled for Dec. 10.

The parade is being organized by the City of Barnesville and will begin forming up at the Gordon parking lots off College Drive at 3 p.m. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and bands, floats, walking units, golf carts and vehicle are welcome. There will be cash prizes for the top entrants.

For more information, contact city hall at 770.358.0181 for more information.

After the parade, the county is sponsoring a concert at Ritz Park featuring the Master Blasters Band. The county will also be erecting a monument on the courthouse lawn commemorating the centennial in the near future.
