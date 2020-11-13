Mr. Tony Clemons, 56, formerly of Barnesville transitioned on November 1 in Topeka, Kansas.
Graveside memorial services were held on Friday, November 13 at 12 noon in the O'Neal Cemetery. Rev. Craig Ogletree officiated. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services.
Tony is survived by his wife, Diane Dumas-Clemons of Thomaston; one daughter, Latoya Grier of Forsyth; two grandsons, Kyson Grier and Jayden McCraney of Forsyth; sister, Frances Denise Chapman of Griffin, one aunt, Mary Lindsey-Jordan of Barnesville; three nephews, Nicholas Brown (Lastasha) of Rex, Trevor Brown and Morishio Webb of Barnesville; three nieces, Fiona Washington of Forsyth, Jaquita Johnson and Ashland Sullivan of Barnesville; devoted friends Michael Williams of Topeka, KS and LaVictor “Peewee” Walker, and the many cousins, and friends whom will miss him dearly.