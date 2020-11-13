Mr. Stonie C. Sullivan, 54, of Barnesville, transitioned on November 7 at his residence.
Graveside service was held on Saturday, November 14 at the O'Neal Cemetery. Senior Pastor James C. Marable officiated. Visitation was held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Professional services has been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Mr. Stonie C. Sullivan leaves a legacy that will live on in the hearts of his three brothers Reverend George and Lula Sullivan, Bruce Sullivan and Michelle and Michael Sullivan and Phyllis; a sister, Betty A. Sullivan; one aunt Sylvia Lyons & Clarence; uncles Melvin Mac and Dorothy and Charles (Pops) Floyd; a god-mother, who loved him as her own, Patricia Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many devoted friends who will miss his presence.