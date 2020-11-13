/Unitedbank
Vote audit underway here, statewide

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, November 13. 2020
The risk limiting audit of the results of the Nov. 3 general election got underway Friday morning at the elections office in the county annex.

The work will run through 8 p.m. today and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday. After Sunday off, the work will continue Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. If needed, counting will continue through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday but must be completed by then.

The elections office remains open and the audit itself is open to the public.

For more information, call 770.358.5235
