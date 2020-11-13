The risk limiting audit of the results of the Nov. 3 general election got underway Friday morning at the elections office in the county annex.
The work will run through 8 p.m. today and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday. After Sunday off, the work will continue Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. If needed, counting will continue through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday but must be completed by then.
The elections office remains open and the audit itself is open to the public.
For more information, call 770.358.5235
Vote audit underway here, statewide
