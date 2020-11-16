/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Chases ends in crash here

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, November 16. 2020
Updated: 9 hours ago
Details remain sketchy but one person is reportedly dead after a high-speed chase that began on I-75 North ended in a crash at Hwy. 36 East and Parker Branch Road here late Sunday night.

The fleeing vehicle was a Charger or Challenger that was pursued by Monroe County deputies. Two passengers were taken to Navicent Health, Macon where one has died.

UPDATE: The driver is still alive but in critical condition. The passenger is in fair condition

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette