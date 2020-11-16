Details remain sketchy but one person is reportedly dead after a high-speed chase that began on I-75 North ended in a crash at Hwy. 36 East and Parker Branch Road here late Sunday night.
The fleeing vehicle was a Charger or Challenger that was pursued by Monroe County deputies. Two passengers were taken to Navicent Health, Macon where one has died.
UPDATE: The driver is still alive but in critical condition. The passenger is in fair condition
Updated: Chases ends in crash here
