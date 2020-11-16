Nov. 16: 482 cases, 22 deaths

Lamar County held at 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 22 deaths as of the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 50 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) black female, 84; white female, 68; black female, 73; black male, 90+; white male, 69; white male, 73; white male, 55: white female, 88; black female, 66; white female, 70; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 387,930 confirmed cases with 33,265 hospitalizations and 8471 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 421 cases, 35 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Upson: 884 cases, 99 hospitalizations and 71 deaths.
Monroe: 826 cases, 93 hospitalizations and 59 deaths.
Butts: 822 cases, 60 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Spalding: 1759 cases, 221 hospitalizations and 68 deaths.
