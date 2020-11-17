Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Chase crash story takes bizarre twist
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
What was left of the Dodge Challenger after Sunday night's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Chase crash story takes bizarre twist
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Tuesday, November 17. 2020
The story of the high-impact crash here that ended a chase that began on I-75 in Monroe County Sunday night has taken a bizarre twist. The driver is apparently not who law enforcement thought he was.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Nov. 17: 489 cases, 22 deaths
Tuesday, November 17 2020
Chase crash story takes bizarre twist
Tuesday, November 17 2020
Honor Walk is today
Tuesday, November 17 2020
Sheriff's report
Tuesday, November 17 2020
Nov. 16: 482 cases, 22 deaths
Monday, November 16 2020
Archives
November 2020
October 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette