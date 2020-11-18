A female patient was lifeflighted Wednesday after her Ford Taurus hit a dump truck head-on on Hwy. 41 South near its intersection with Oliver Road.
The woman was driving east bound in a Ford Taurus bearing Baldwin County plates when she hit a guardrail in front of the home of Bobby and Faye Walker and then careened into the westbound lane where she was hit by a dump truck driven by Darren Sumner of Barnesville. She had to be cut out of the car by Lamar firefighters and other first responders. Drivers behind the woman had called 911 to report her driving erratically, possibly from a medical issue, just before the collision. Sumner was shaken but unhurt.
The crash, which happened about 11:20 a.m., closed Hwy. 41 from Fredonia Church Road to Bush Road for about two hours.
First responders attend to a woman after she was cut out of her Ford Taurus following Wednesday's crash on Hwy. 41 South. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
