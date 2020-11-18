/Unitedbank
Trojans close out season Friday here

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, November 18. 2020
The Lamar County Trojans (4-5, 2-3) close out the 2020 football season here Friday when they take on the Northeast Raiders (6-2, 4-1). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. With a win, the Raiders will secure second place in Region 3-AA and the critical home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Dodge County (5-3, 4-1) will win the region via its win over Northeast earlier in the season. The Indians were to close the season by hosting Southwest Macon but the season there has been halted due to COVID. Southwest forfeited to Bleckley County last week due to the virus.

Washington County will take the third seed if it can prevail over Monticello this week with Bleckley County finishing fourth.
