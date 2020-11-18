/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Stephen Boyd

LCMS principal arrested

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, November 18. 2020
Lamar County Middle School principal Stephen Boyd was arrested Nov. 18 and booked into the Upson County jail

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette