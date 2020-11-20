The Lamar County Trojans closed out the 2020 football season Friday night with a 28-14 loss to the Northeast Raiders. LC is out of the playoff picture.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the sidelines.
0:40.90 1st qtr: NE 7 LC 0: NE 5 yard TD run. PAT good.
5:03 2nd qtr: NE 13 LC 0: NE 8 yard TD run. PAT blocked.
6:42 3rd qtr: NE 20 LC 0: NE 1 yard TD run. PAT good.
11:35 4th qtr: NE 20 LC 7: CJ Allen 73 yard TD run. Josh Moore PAT.
2:07 4th qtr: NE 28 LC 7: NE 2 yard TD run. Two point PAT good.
0:17 4th qtr: NE 28 LC 14: Devin Bateman 30 yard TD run. Moore PAT.
Junior WR/DB Braydon Pines and his teammates close out the 2020 football season tonight.
Updated: Trojans fall 28-14
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks