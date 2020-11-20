/Unitedbank
Junior WR/DB Braydon Pines and his teammates close out the 2020 football season tonight.

Updated: Trojans fall 28-14

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, November 20. 2020
Updated: 1 day ago
The Lamar County Trojans closed out the 2020 football season Friday night with a 28-14 loss to the Northeast Raiders. LC is out of the playoff picture.

Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the sidelines.

0:40.90 1st qtr: NE 7 LC 0: NE 5 yard TD run. PAT good.

5:03 2nd qtr: NE 13 LC 0: NE 8 yard TD run. PAT blocked.

6:42 3rd qtr: NE 20 LC 0: NE 1 yard TD run. PAT good.

11:35 4th qtr: NE 20 LC 7: CJ Allen 73 yard TD run. Josh Moore PAT.

2:07 4th qtr: NE 28 LC 7: NE 2 yard TD run. Two point PAT good.

0:17 4th qtr: NE 28 LC 14: Devin Bateman 30 yard TD run. Moore PAT.
