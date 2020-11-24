/Unitedbank
Recount underway here

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, November 24. 2020
From Anita Reid, elections supervisor:

NOTICE OF RECOUNT HOURS
-PRESIDENTIAL RACE-

On Monday, November 23, 2020, the Secretary of State ordered all Georgia counties to conduct a recount of the Presidential race from the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Lamar County will conduct the recount on the following dates and times:

Sunday, November 29, 2020 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Monday, November 30, 2020 9:00 A.M. Until Completion

The recount will be conducted at 408 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia 30204.

This 24th day of November 2020.
