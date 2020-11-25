/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Abbreviated Illumination Celebration is tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, November 25. 2020
The annual Illumination Celebration in downtown Barnesville will be held as usual Wednesday night though in abbreviated format due to COVID-19. The Community Worship Service which has always preceded the tree-lighting was cancelled.

Music will begin at 6 p.m. with the festivities kicking off at 6:30 p.m. On the schedule are Christmas carols, dancing, a sing-a-long and the arrival of Santa Claus. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or a monetary donation to support the Empty Stocking Fund.

Due to coronavirus, there will be no bleacher seating so participants should bring their own chairs. For more information, call 770.358.5884.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette