The annual Illumination Celebration in downtown Barnesville will be held as usual Wednesday night though in abbreviated format due to COVID-19. The Community Worship Service which has always preceded the tree-lighting was cancelled.
Music will begin at 6 p.m. with the festivities kicking off at 6:30 p.m. On the schedule are Christmas carols, dancing, a sing-a-long and the arrival of Santa Claus. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or a monetary donation to support the Empty Stocking Fund.
Due to coronavirus, there will be no bleacher seating so participants should bring their own chairs. For more information, call 770.358.5884.
Abbreviated Illumination Celebration is tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks