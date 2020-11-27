Woman struck by vehicle on Mann Road

An 88-year-old Mann Road woman suffered serious injuries Nov. 18 when she was struck by a vehicle. According to a state patrol report, Betty Moore Williams parked her car in the road and left her headlights on. She then crossed the road to check her mailbox at 192 Mann Rd.
Jolinda Elise Alewine, 43, of 291 Mann Road topped a hill in the area and was blinded by Williams’ headlights. The driver’s side mirror of her 2012 Chevy Sonic struck Williams. Alewine was not charged.
An Air Life chopper was summoned but it is unclear if Williams was transported by it or by ambulance to Navicent Health in Macon. She was no longer listed as a patient there late Nov. 20.