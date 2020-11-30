Schools to shut down for week

The Lamar County school system is going remote learning only on all campuses for this week due to COVID quarantines.
From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
Out of an abundance of caution, all Lamar County Schools will be "Remote" for all students the remainder of the week, Dec 1-4. NO Students should report. Staff will work their normal schedules on campus each day.
Our community is experiencing an uptick in cases. Please continue to follow suggested CDC guidelines to minimize the spread. We plan to reopen for students Tuesday, Dec 8. Any changes will be shared as soon as information is available.
It is important parents and students work with their teachers to stay up to date with assignments. Teachers will be on campus and should be available for assistance.
After school activities will continue as scheduled unless notified by their coach/sponsor.
From the very beginning, the Lamar County School System has operated in complete transparency for all COVID related incidents and will continue to do so with: daily reports to the department of health; notifications shared to all staff, students, and families regarding affected buildings; as well as personal notifications to the parents of quarantined students. We must continue to work together to minimize the spread. Please keep your child home if you feel they may have been exposed or show any symptoms.
