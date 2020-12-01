Lorene Hazel Tripp

Lorrene Hazel Tripp, age 83 of Milner, Georgia passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin.
Lorrene was born in Tabor City, North Carolina on January 26, 1937.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herman Smith and Ruby Elizabeth Jacobs Smith; two brothers and one sister. Lorrene was a member of Griffin First Assembly Of God in Griffin and loved people, children and working at the Brunswick County Library. Lorrene also was an avid gardener and loved flowers.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Beverly Vickers and her husband Arthur, Kimberly Seigler and her husband Mitch; grandchildren Chris Milliken, Seth Dawson, Kaylea Weathington and her husband Zack, Kyle Seigler and his wife Kayla; seven great-children and two great-great grandchildren.
A visitation was held at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020, 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the Chapel. Pastor Ron Crum officiated.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Lorrene Hazel Tripp by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.