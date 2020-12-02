/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Ceiling tiles from the old high school are on display at the Lamar Arts Depot Gallery. The tiles were painted by high school art students beginning in the late 1970s. After the exhibit closes, the artists or their family members can claim the tiles. For more information, call 678.603.7268.

Painted LCCHS ceiling tiles on display

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, December 2. 2020
Lamar Arts has set Dec. 6 as the opening date for a new exhibit called "Artful Memories." The art works are representative ceiling tiles from the old Lamar County Comprehensive High, recently demolished for a new building.  

Art students since the late 1970s painted the varied and colorful works; Lamar Arts was able to save 36 of them as a "holiday highlight" show honoring the talents of students. In connection with the students' exhibit, many artistic gift items from Lamar Arts members and others will be on display in the gift shop and Trackside Gallery.

Many of the painted tiles have the artists' names on them. Gallery director Angela Preston commented, "We are hoping someone from these students' families will recognize a name and pick up the painted tile after the show. It has been exciting to see the tiles presented as memories, tributes and examples of how art affects the lives of everyone, especially students."

Paintings not claimed will be sold at reasonable prices. Here are the names that could be deciphered:

Ashley Oglesby, Toni S. Randah, Sandra Peliani, Denisha C., Lauren Carroway,, Moria Ventura, Emily Evans and Summer Sullivan, Monica P. and Jermarcus J., Kim Waller, Tiff H., Ami Pandya, Melissa Brown, Danisha Coltlon, Betsy Underwood, -- Willis, -- Read (or Bend), Jazz Reid, Quenton W., Larissa J., Aleesha Rodriguez, Leigha Pope '02, Dionna Jester, Michele N., Rachel C., Amber Buchanan, MIranda H., Timothy Williams, Justin B, Amber Crain, Kim Walker, Michele Needs, Miranda Holsenbeck and Tawni Smith, and Jonathan Bass (or Ray). Two did not have names and one was not readable.

The exhibit opens Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with health precautions in place. For more information, call Kay Pedrotti at 678-603-7268, or leave a message on the Depot phone, 770-358-5888. Sunday open hours will continue, along with Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette