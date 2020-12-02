Lamar Arts has set Dec. 6 as the opening date for a new exhibit called "Artful Memories." The art works are representative ceiling tiles from the old Lamar County Comprehensive High, recently demolished for a new building.
Art students since the late 1970s painted the varied and colorful works; Lamar Arts was able to save 36 of them as a "holiday highlight" show honoring the talents of students. In connection with the students' exhibit, many artistic gift items from Lamar Arts members and others will be on display in the gift shop and Trackside Gallery.
Ceiling tiles from the old high school are on display at the Lamar Arts Depot Gallery. The tiles were painted by high school art students beginning in the late 1970s. After the exhibit closes, the artists or their family members can claim the tiles. For more information, call 678.603.7268.
Painted LCCHS ceiling tiles on display
