Debra Reynolds Bonner, age 62, of Barnesville, Ga passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in a Griffin healthcare facility after a long illness.
She was a native of Duluth and had made her home in Barnesville for many years.
Ms. Bonner was born on Dec. 22, 1957 and graduated from Loganville High School in 1975. She worked for Lithonia Lighting for 20 years before retiring to enjoy time with her family. Among the things that brought her the most joy in life were spending time with her children and playing with her grandchildren. Her keen sense of humor, bright laughter and warm heart brought joy to all of those around her. She loved her family more than life itself and fought courageously for years with chronic illness so she could spend more time with the ones she loved. Helping others was a task that fulfilled Ms. Bonner and she did so as often as she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Lee Reynolds and Mattie Lizzie Reynolds.
She is survived by her children, daughters and sons-in law, Melissa “Abbie” Hernandez of Monroe, Ga, Andres Hernandez of Conyers, Ga, Ellen and Juan Vazquez of Barnesville, Ga, and son, William D. Hawkins of Barnesville, Ga; grandchildren, Lucas and Joelie Hernandez of Walnut Grove,Ga, Jovi Hernandez and Aurora Hernandez both of Monroe,Ga, and Emma Vazquez, Isabel Vazquez, and Pablo Vazquez all of Barnesville, Ga; great-grandson, Thomas Hernandez of Walnut Grove,Ga and a great-granddaughter on the way. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald (Deborah) Reynolds of Clarksville,Ga, Elaine (Larry) Kerlin of Dacula, Ga, Nancy Reynolds of Griffin,Ga, Kenneth (Lisa) Reynolds of Bethlehem,Ga, Carol (Benny) Haney of Dacula, Ga ; her partner of 24 years, William A. Hawkins of Barnesville, Ga ; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion, Sissy that she love dearly.
A memorial and celebration of life service for Ms. Bonner will be announced by the family at a later date.
